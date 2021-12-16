Germany increased its exports by 4.1 percent in October.

Germany’s exports increased by 4.1 percent in October compared to the previous month, according to data released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

According to Destatis, the country’s imports increased by 5% in October over September.

“After calendar and seasonal adjustments, exports were 3.8 percent higher and imports were 13.5 percent higher than in February 2020, the month before the coronavirus pandemic in Germany imposed restrictions,” it added.

In October, goods exports totaled 121.3 billion euros (US$137 billion), while imports came in at 108.5 billion euros (US$122.5 billion).

“In October 2021, exports increased by 8.1 percent over October 2020, while imports increased by 17.3 percent,” the report stated.