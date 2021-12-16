In October, industrial output in the Eurozone increased.

According to Eurostat data, the largest annual increases were recorded in Lithuania, Greece, and Denmark.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to figures released by the EU’s statistical authority on Tuesday, industrial production in the Eurozone increased by 3.3 percent on an annual basis in October.

Eurostat data showed that industrial production in the EU27 increased by 3.6 percent year on year.

Non-durable consumer goods production increased by 7.9% in the EU in October 2020, capital goods by 3.5 percent, energy by 3.1 percent, and both intermediate and durable consumer goods by 2.6 percent.

Lithuania (plus)22.7percent), Greece (plus)17.2percent), and Denmark (plus)14percent) had the largest annual increases among EU member states with available data, according to Eurostat.

Romania (-6.6%), Portugal (-6.5%), and the Czech Republic (-4.9%) all experienced the steepest declines.