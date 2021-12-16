In October, the external debt of the Turkish private sector declined.

Trending
Turkish private sector's external debt down in October

The Turkish Central Bank reports that outstanding short-term foreign loans have decreased to (dollar)8.4 billion, while long-term loans have increased to (dollar)161.4 billion.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans totaled (dollar)169.8 billion in October, down (dollar)3.1 billion from end-2020, according to the country’s central bank.

According to the Turkish Central Bank, the sector received (dollar)8.4 billion in short-term loans from abroad in October, down (dollar)1.3 billion from the end of last year.

83.3 percent of short-term loans were made up of financial institution liabilities, while 16.7% were made up of non-financial institution liabilities.

Turkey’s short-term credit was 36 percent in euros, 37.8% in US dollars, 21.9 percent in Turkish liras, and 4.3 percent in other currencies, according to the currency breakdown.

The private sector’s long-term debt, on the other hand, shrank by (dollar)3.1 billion in the same period, to (dollar)169.8 billion, according to the bank.

Financial institutions owed 40.1 percent of all long-term foreign loans, according to the bank.

“In terms of currency composition, 62.3 percent of the total long-term loans in the amount of (dollar)161.4 billion is made up of USD, 33.9 percent of Euro, 2% of Turkish lira, and 1.8 percent of other currencies,” it said.

On a remaining maturity basis, the private sector’s total outstanding loans from abroad point to principal repayments of (dollar)42.2 billion for the next 12 months by the end of October.

