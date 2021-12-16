In October, the number of job openings in the United States reached a new high of 11 million.

The number of hires remained stable at 6.5 million, while total separations fell to 5.9 million.

According to a survey released Wednesday by the Labor Department, the number of job openings reached an all-time high of 11 million in late October.

While 10.3 million openings were predicted, the previous month’s figure was 10.6 million.

“Hires remained stable at 6.5 million, while total separations decreased slightly to 5.9 million.

Following a series high in September, the quit rate within separations fell to 2.8 percent.

In a statement, the Labor Department said that the rate of layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 0.9 percent.

The number of people quitting their jobs fell to 4.2 million in October, down from a high of 4.43 million in September.

Employers’ data on employment, job openings, hiring, and separations are collected as part of the survey, which measures job vacancies.

Job openings are defined as all open positions or positions that have not been filled on the last business day of the month in which the survey is taken.