In October, the OECD area’s unemployment rate continued to fall.

In October, unemployment in the OECD area continued to decline.

Despite a downward trend in the last six months, the rate is still higher than it was before the pandemic, according to the OECD.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) region fell to 5.7 percent in October, down from 5.8 percent in September, according to the organization.

According to the OECD, the rate was still 0.5 percentage point higher than before the pandemic.

“The number of unemployed workers in the OECD area continued to fall (by 0.2 million), reaching 38.3 million, still 2.8 million higher than pre-pandemic levels,” it added.

While the rate remained stable at 6% among women, it fell slightly from 5.6 to 5.5 percent among men in October compared to September.

“Unemployment also fell slightly among prime age and older workers aged 25 and above (down to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent in September), but increased slightly among younger people aged 15 to 24 (up to 12.1 percent from 12.0 percent),” according to the OECD.

In October, the euro area’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 7.3 percent, with Greece (down to 12.9 percent from 13.1 percent), Lithuania (down to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent), Luxembourg (down to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent), and the Netherlands (down to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent) experiencing the biggest drops.

“The largest increases, on the other hand, were observed in Austria (to 5.8% from 5.2%) and Italy (to 9.4% from 9.2%),” it added.