The total turnover of Turkey’s economy increased in October.

In October, the total turnover of the Turkish economy increased.

The total turnover index has increased in all four sectors – industry, construction, trade, and services.

ANKARA (Ankara) is a Turkish city.

Total turnover in the Turkish economy increased by 47.5 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

According to TurkStat, the increase was fueled by increases in the industry, construction, trade, and services sectors.

In October, the%20services%20sector%27s%20turnover%20increased%20by%2059.4%%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over%20year%20over

Industry came in second with a 52.8 percent increase, followed by trade (42.1 percent), and construction (37.6%).

A comparison from month to month

On a monthly basis in October, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index increased by 6.4 percent.

Industry grew 7.5 percent month over month in October, trade 6.4 percent, services 4.8 percent, and construction 3.7 percent, according to the report.

According to TurkStat, turnover is an important short-term indicator for evaluating the country’s economic situation.