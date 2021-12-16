In October, the UK unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

In October, unemployment in the United Kingdom fell to 4.2 percent.

According to the Office for National Statistics, August-October estimates show that the labor market is continuing to improve.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom fell to 4.2 percent in October, 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter.

“Estimates for August to October show a continuing recovery in the labor market,” the ONS said in announcing the 4.2percent figure, which represents nearly 1.4 million people and is down from 4.3percent in the three months to September’s end.

The number of employees on company payrolls increased by 257,000 in November compared to the previous month, marking the largest monthly increase in payroll employment since 2014.

In the UK, employment is estimated to be 75.5 percent, down 1.1 percent from before the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate of economic inactivity was predicted to be 21.2 percent, up 1 percentage point from pre-pandemic levels and 0.1 percentage point higher than the previous quarter.