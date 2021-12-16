In October, the US trade deficit shrank 17.6%.

The deficit has shrunk by (dollar)14.3 billion to (dollar)67.1 billion.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to data released Tuesday by the US Commerce Department’s Census Bureau, the US goods and services trade deficit decreased by (dollar)17.6 billion in October compared to the previous month.

In October, the figure fell by (dollar)14.3 billion to (dollar)67.1 billion, compared to the revised figure of (dollar)81.4 billion in September.

The deficit was expected to be (dollar)66.8 billion by the markets.

“Exports in October totaled (dollar)223.6 billion, an increase of (dollar)16.8 billion from September.

The Census Bureau reported that October imports totaled (dollar)290.7 billion, up (dollar)2.5 billion from September.