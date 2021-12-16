In October, Turkey’s current account balance is expected to post a (dollar)2.3 billion surplus.

The current account deficit for October is expected to be between (dollar)1.1 billion and (dollar)3.2 billion.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to an Anadolu Agency survey released on Thursday, Turkey’s current account balance will post a surplus of (dollar)2.32 billion in October.

The balance of payments data from Turkey’s Central Bank will be released on Monday.

The forecasts for the month were between (dollar)1.1 billion and (dollar)3.2 billion, according to a group of 12 economists.

The current account balance is expected to be in deficit by the end of 2021, with estimates ranging from (dollar)10.5 billion to (dollar)20 billion.

The country’s current account deficit was (dollar)1.6 billion in September, bringing the year-to-date deficit to (dollar)18.4 billion.

*Aysu Bicer is an Ankara-based writer.