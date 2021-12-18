In October, Turkey’s industrial output increased by 8.5 percent.

TurkStat reports that all sub-indices have increased year over year.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Turkey’s calendar-adjusted industrial output increased by 8.5 percent year over year in October, according to the country’s statistical authority.

The index was supported by all sub-indices this month, particularly mining and quarrying and manufacturing, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In October, both the mining and quarrying and manufacturing indices increased by 9.2 percent year on year.

The supply index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning was also up 3.5 percent in the month.

According to TurkStat, the country’s industrial production increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis.