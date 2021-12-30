In October, Turkey’s oil imports increased by 22.3 percent.

According to the most recent data, crude oil imports increased by 24.2 percent to 2.89 million tons.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to data released by Turkey’s energy watchdog on Thursday, total oil imports increased by 22.3 percent year over year to 4.20 million tons in October.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest volume of oil imports, increased by 24.2 percent to 2.89 million tons in October, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) in a monthly report.

Turkey imported the most oil and petroleum products from Iraq in October, totaling 1.38 million tons.

Russia and Nigeria came in second and third, with 1.12 million and 296,525 tons, respectively.

Exports of oil refinery products increased by 11.7% to 1.01 million tons in October, while output increased by 12.1% to 3.27 million tons.

In October, total domestic oil product sales grew by 2.9 percent year over year to 2.84 million tons.