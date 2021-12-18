In October, Turkey’s retail sales volume increased by 15.2 percent.

In October, Turkey’s retail sales increased by 15.2%.

Official figures show that non-food sales, excluding automotive fuel, have increased by 24.5 percent year on year.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Turkey’s retail sales volume increased 15.2 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year, according to the country’s statistical authority.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), non-food sales increased by 24.5 percent in October compared to the same month last year, while automotive fuel sales increased by 6%.

In the same time period, sales of food, drink, and tobacco increased by 4.8 percent.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales increased the most among non-food items, rising 43.5 percent from October 2020, followed by computers, books, and telecommunications equipment (16.7%), and medical goods and cosmetics (15.7%).

In October, sales via mail order and the internet increased by 52.7 percent year over year.

Turkey’s retail sales volume increased by 0.9% month over month.