In-person and online visits have been halted due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to strict new restrictions imposed by prison officials, prisoners at HMP Greenock will be unable to have any visits for a week.

Only legal appointments will be permitted.

Under the restrictions, which are set to last until January 7, only legal appointments will be permitted.

“In-person and virtual visits are temporarily suspended in HMP Greenock until January 7 due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Scottish Prison Service says.

“Those in our care at HMP Greenock have been informed, and future bookings will be accommodated.”

“If circumstances change, we will provide another update.

Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

“All agent appointments (e.g. legal) are still in place.”

For more information, Glasgow Live has contacted Scottish Prison Service.