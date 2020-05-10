In revenge, he explodes his boss’s Ferrari in a truck

Fired by his boss, a somewhat unstable trucker decided to destroy his Ferrari using the company’s truck.

The events occurred in the city of Chicago, on the premises of a transportation company. The company, which employs several delivery drivers, recently hired a new truck driver to make deliveries. But after this recruitment, nothing went as planned.

The employee immediately complained that he only had a truck for the year 2019 and not for 2020. His very unstable behavior will push his employer to fire him as soon as his first race is over. But the driver in question will then decide to take revenge.

A Ferrari crushed against a wall

After asking the boss if the white Ferrari GTC4 Lusso parked near the building was his, he got into control of his truck and simply ran into the Italian sports car. The car appeared to be unrecoverable given the damage and the driver was arrested by the police.