In Scotland, restrictions on covid have been eased for residents of care homes.

As restrictions loosen, the isolation period for care home residents who test positive for covid or close contacts of covid cases is being reduced from 14 to 10 days.

Under new guidelines, most adults admitted to adult care homes will no longer be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

People transferring from hospitals to care homes will no longer need to isolate if they have had a negative PCR test within the previous 48 hours and have not been exposed to Covid-19 in the previous 14 days, as long as they have no symptoms of a respiratory virus.

The actions are being taken in accordance with clinical and public health advice, recognizing the high vaccination rates in care homes and the need to balance the risk and impact of infection for people living in a communal setting against the potential harms caused to residents by long periods of self-isolation.

Residents who have spent the night in the hospital will no longer need to isolate and will not require a negative PCR test if there is no clinical reason to believe they have COVID.

“We know that isolating for longer periods of time can be distressing and harmful for care home residents and their loved ones,” said Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart.

Reduced isolation time for care home residents who catch COVID or are identified as close contacts reflects the ongoing risks faced by people who live communally, in a homelike environment with other care home residents, many of whom have long-term conditions.

“It’s also critical that care facilities continue to encourage indoor visits.”

The First Minister announced yesterday that the restriction on the number of households meeting indoors would be lifted.

She did emphasize, however, that for the time being, people should be cautious in their social interactions.

“As a result, we recommend that there be no set limits on the number of households that can visit each resident, Care.”

