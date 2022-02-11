In Scotland, what council tax band do I belong to, and how can I find out if I’m eligible for a £150 rebate?

Households are facing significant increases in their energy bills, as well as increases in food prices and taxes.

Low-income homeowners will receive a £150 council tax rebate in April to help with the rising cost of living.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the measure earlier this month, citing rising inflation, tax increases, and rising energy costs.

A £150 council tax rebate will be implemented in April in Scotland.

During a Budget debate at Holyrood on Thursday, Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes outlined the plans.

All households in bands A to D, as well as those in other bands who already qualify for reduced rates, will receive a £150 payment or discount from their council tax bill.

According to Ms Forbes, this means the money will be distributed to 73% of Scottish households, or 1.85 million people.

Those who are eligible will receive the funds in the form of a direct payment or a credit to their accounts, she said.

You can do so in England and Wales by entering your address or postcode here.

For Scotland, go to the Scottish Assessors website and do a search.

You must again provide your address or postcode.

The Scottish Government will also spend £10 million in 2022-23 to expand its Fuel Insecurity Fund to assist households at risk of self-disconnection or who are rationing their energy use.

The measures come after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced last week that Scotland would receive £290 million to implement its own reforms.

“This is clearly an imperfect scheme,” Ms Forbes said of the council tax rebate.

It will reach some households that may not require it, but it is the only way we have to ensure that we reach those who will benefit from it quickly and easily.

“I am aware that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting households that do not receive benefits or who do not qualify for a council tax reduction.

They, too, are struggling.

“We must do everything we can to keep those households and families on the verge of poverty from crossing it.”

It comes at a time when households are facing a severe cost-of-living crisis.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

What council tax band am I in Scotland? How to check if you can get £150 rebate payment for bands A-D