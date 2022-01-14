In some states, the income limit for food stamps has been raised – find out if you qualify for (dollar)25 million in SNAP benefits.

In some states, the income limit for food stamps has been raised – see if you qualify for SNAP benefits worth (dollar)25 million.

THOUSANDS OF ELIGIBLE RECIPIENTS in Oregon will receive an additional (dollar)25 million in food assistance after the state raised its income limits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, has had its eligibility limits raised to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

They are eligible to take part in the program until their income reaches 250 percent of the poverty level.

A family of three with a monthly income of (dollar)5,503 is eligible for SNAP benefits.

The previous threshold was 185 percent, and the change took effect on January 1, according to The Chronicle.

Around 18,000 new households are expected to apply for SNAP benefits in the coming months.

“As COVID-19 continues to affect our communities, we know that many are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Fariborz Pakseresht of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“Thousands of Oregonians will benefit from this increase in food assistance.”

Residents can apply for food stamps at ONEOregon.gov or by calling the 800-699-9075 hotline.

Due to the pandemic, Oregonians are encouraged to call ahead and schedule an appointment before visiting their local office.

Documents such as proof of income, identification, and social security numbers should be readily available for Americans seeking assistance.

If you’ve already applied in person or over the phone, there’s no need to apply again.

Americans can access their personal portal at ONEOregon.gov, where they can track the status of their application.

Oregon isn’t the only state that helps people who are short on cash.

According to the Sun, approximately 1.2 million Americans in Michigan who receive food assistance will receive a surprise increase of at least (dollar)95 this month.

The measure, announced by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, is expected to benefit approximately 700,000 households.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged to continue providing assistance to residents as the state deals with the Covid pandemic and the Omicron variant.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure that Michigan families have enough to eat,” she said.

Between January 15 and 24, food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be added to Bridge Cards, and the boost will appear separately on accounts.

Residents of Michigan do not need to reapply for benefits.

Michigan residents can check their balance at MIBridges.gov or by calling 888-674-8914.

