In some states, the IRS has extended the deadline to file taxes until 2022. Do you qualify?

In some states, the IRS has extended the deadline for filing taxes until 2022 – are you eligible?

THOUSANDS of people who were impacted by the deadly tornadoes in December will get some help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Internal Revenue Service is giving taxpayers an extra month to file their federal tax returns for the year 2021.

The extension is available to residents of Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The new deadline for filing has been pushed back to May 16, 2022.

This affects both individuals and businesses who file tax returns.

This isn’t the first time the IRS has given people affected by natural disasters a tax break.

People in disaster areas designated by Fema (Federal Emergency Management Agency) receive the same relief, according to the IRS.

According to the IRS, you do not need to apply for a tax filing extension because it is automatic.

The IRS says that if a taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS with an original or extended filing, payment, or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty waived.

Furthermore, the IRS will assist any taxpayer who lives outside the disaster area but has records in the affected area.

Outside the disaster area, taxpayers who qualify for relief should call the IRS at 866-562-5227.

Workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization who are assisting relief efforts are also included.

This means that affected taxpayers will have until May 16, 2022 to make 2021 IRA contributions, among other things.

Farmers who opt out of making estimated tax payments and file their returns by March 1 will now have until May 16, 2022 to file and pay their 2021 return…

