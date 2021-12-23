In the 2000s, these were the must-have toys for every Glasgow kid.

If your first CD was The Spice Girls, and you remember Bebo, your letter to Santa in the early 2000s probably looked something like this.

If you were a child growing up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, you were truly fortunate; we were able to strike a balance between retro old school toys and modern technological advancements.

Although the excitement may not be as high as it was when you were younger, we’ve looked back at what the must-have gifts for kids in the 1990s were.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 20 Christmas gifts that all Glasgow kids wanted 20 years ago.

This mind game, which is responsible for an entire generation’s cat-like reflexes, could keep you entertained for hours.

It was only a matter of time before the device told you that you were basically a loser, as you sweated profusely and listened intently for the game’s commands to bop, pull, or twist.

Despite the savage insults, this toy has remained popular for decades.

There were several variations on the original, such as Bop It Extreme, Bop It Smash, Bop It Blast, Bop It Bounce…you get the idea.

Selfie It was added to a 2016 version to keep up with the times.

Nothing will ever be able to replace the original, with its simple and mind-numbing instructions ingrained in our minds for all time.

This one should go without saying.

A spin-off dance mat was created for the release of High School Musical, and it was a huge hit with fans.

Dance mats can still be found in arcades across the country, with many people competing for the highest score in their area.

Another popular Japanese television show that has been adapted into video games.

The kids who were too ‘cool’ for Pokemon would always be found playing this in the far corner of the playground.

This is a Christmas gift that parents will remember.

During the battle of the video game consoles between Xbox and Playstation, Nintendo released the Wii, which certainly put the cat among the pigeons.

It was the first of its kind to incorporate motion sensors into the design.

