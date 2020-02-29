In the cinema, Apple does not want to lend its iPhone to the “bad guys”

What are Apple’s rules for product placement in the cinema? According to Rian Johnson, director of the film With knives pulled or even Opus VIII from Star Wars, the apple brand absolutely wants to give a good image to the cinema. And to do this, it would use an astonishing process: that of entrusting its products only to the “good guys” of the films. Clearly, Apple would refuse to let appear in the image a “bad guy” who would hold an iPhone, for example.

The director evokes here a principle “confidential“Which he does not hesitate to reveal, after a few seconds of hesitation:”Apple lets you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very important for thriller movies, bad guys can’t be filmed with an iPhone“He said specifically in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“All the directors who want to keep the identity of their villain in their film are going to want to kill me now”, then quips the director. For good reason, it is now enough, according to his theory, to see who has an iPhone and who does not have one to advance in the intrigue. “It’s not going to help me write my next thriller», He also jokes. This information has not yet been commented on by Apple, contacted by Le Figaro.

According to BrandChannel’s annual rankings, Apple is regularly cited as the company that practices product placement the most in American box office successes. The American giant generally shares first place each year with Mercedes, Coca-Cola or Sony. And this, even excluding the “bad guysOf their target?

This “secret“, Revealed Rian Johnson, was already suspected in some moviegoers. Several media indeed report an old report from the magazine Wired, in the early 2000s, on the series “24 hours chrono“. According to this magazine, only “niceHad their MacBook. A theory that could make perfect sense today.