In the coming month, up to 100,000 Americans will receive automatic stimulus checks – see if you’re eligible for (dollar)1,100.

In the coming months, up to 100,000 Americans will receive automatic stimulus checks – see if you’re eligible for (dollar)1,100.

Before the end of February, up to 100,00 more Californians will receive stimulus checks.

Eligible residents in California will receive payments ranging from (dollar)600 to (dollar)1,100 as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program.

Californians must earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year and have filed their 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021 to be eligible for a stimulus check.

California has been distributing stimulus funds by zip code for months.

The last batch of zip code payments was sent out earlier this week.

The state’s public fairs office, on the other hand, predicts that tens of thousands more payments will be sent out.

It told the Sun that “the majority of the resulting GSS II payments – estimated to be between 50,000 and 100,000 – are expected to be mailed this month or next.”

“These payments will be made automatically, and taxpayers receiving them will not be required to take any action.”

The state’s public affairs office added that this category includes tax returns that need “additional processing to ensure eligibility.”

In the meantime, some people may need to take action.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our stimulus checks live blog…

This will be the case for those who did not already have one but applied for one by the October 15 deadline.

To be eligible for a GSS check, this group must file their state returns by February 12th.

The state has issued over 8.2 million stimulus payments totaling over (dollar)5.9 billion, according to the public affairs office.

Furthermore, it is estimated that 98% to 99% of stimulus checks have been distributed.

The California Department of Taxation has a tool that allows you to estimate the amount of your stimulus check.

This month, up to (dollar)5,000 in stimulus payments can be claimed.

Take a look at the 12 states and cities that have enacted universal basic income legislation.

There are also three scenarios in which you could receive a fourth federal stimulus payment in 2022.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.