In the face of a massive backlog and worker shortages, the IRS is advising Americans to file their taxes as soon as possible – here’s how to get your refund.

The quickest way to ensure you get your refund on time, according to the IRS, is to file your taxes electronically as soon as possible.

“To avoid delays caused by paper returns, use e-file with direct deposit,” one update advises.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is anticipating a challenging tax season that will likely cause complications and delays for many taxpayers.

The agency is dealing with a labor shortage while also ensuring that all stimulus checks and other pandemic-related measures were sent out correctly – and it has a large backlog of unprocessed returns.

The Congressional Budget Office reports that the agency is currently dealing with a major staff shortage, with about 20,000 fewer employees than in 2010.

When adjusted for inflation, the agency’s budget has been reduced by roughly 20% from 2010.

Furthermore, the IRS, like many other businesses across the country, has been dealing with staff shortages and employees unable to work as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Aside from staffing shortages, the IRS is dealing with a massive backlog of unprocessed returns from previous years.

According to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, the IRS had a backlog of more than 8.6 million unprocessed individual tax returns and 2.8 million unprocessed business tax returns as of mid-December, according to a recent report to Congress.

In a typical year, the IRS has less than 1 million items to address during tax filing season.

“In tax administration, there is no way to sugarcoat the year 2021,” Collins wrote.

“Taxpayer problems abound in 2021.”

Many taxpayers will have to incorporate their monthly child tax credit payments and stimulus checks received in 2021 into their returns this year, which will make their returns more complicated.

This could result in more tax-related errors and delays.

Experts advise Americans to file electronically as soon as possible with direct deposit in order to get their tax returns in 21 days.

The tax filing season started today and will end on April 18.