In the first session of the new year, US stocks end higher.

In the first session of the new year, US stocks finished higher.

Apple is the first publicly traded company to reach a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion dollars.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On the first day of trading in the new year, major US stock indexes ended higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 36,585, up 246.76 points or 0.68 percent.

The S&P 500 index gained 30.4 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 4,796.

The Nasdaq finished the day up 187.83 points, or 1.20 percent, at 15,832.

With a 3 percent gain in the stock during the day, Apple Inc. became the first public company to reach a market value of US(dollar)3 trillion.

It briefly surpassed the market capitalization before quickly resuming its decline.

Tesla’s stock climbed as well after the electric car maker’s quarterly delivery figures surpassed analysts’ expectations.