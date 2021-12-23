In the last seven weeks, Elon Musk has sold $1.5 billion worth of Tesla stock.

Elon Musk has sold (dollar)15 billion worth of Tesla stock in the last seven weeks.

Since the CEO announced his intention to sell, Tesla’s stock has dropped 17.3%.

According to financial filings filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Elon Musk has sold (dollar)15 billion worth of Tesla stock in the last seven weeks.

Out of approximately 23 million in vested stock options set to expire in August 2022, the Tesla CEO sold a little more than 21 million shares of the electric carmaker company.

Musk’s tax liabilities for 2021 are estimated to be around (dollar)11 billion, so the move is part of covering tax withholdings.

“There are a few tranches left, but we’re almost done,” Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday.

After polling people on Twitter in November, he set a goal of selling around 10% of his Tesla stock.

“Unrealized gains as a means of tax avoidance has received a lot of attention recently,” Musk said to his followers.

“Regardless of the outcome of this poll, I will abide by the results…

“Do you support this?” he asked, prompting a response from over 3.5 million people, with 57.9% in favor and 42.1 percent against.

At 9.53 a.m., Tesla stock was trading around (dollar)1,010.

EDT Thursday, it was down 17.3 percent from the day before he announced the move in November, when it was (dollar)1,222.