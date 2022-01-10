In the latest cryptocurrency market twist, Bitcoin suffers a massive price drop before bouncing back.

BITCOIN fell below (dollar)40,000 today before bouncing back to its previous level.

After a rocky start to the year, Bitcoin fell below (dollar)40,000 on Monday afternoon, a milestone investors feared.

Since early August 2021, when Bitcoin was in the midst of a long and painful summer slump, it had not fallen below (dollar)40,000.

However, it had trampolined back to (dollar)41,000 within minutes as investors appeared to rally behind the coin.

At 2.40pm UK time, Bitcoin’s market capitalization fell to (dollar)750 billion, its lowest level in months.

Nonetheless, by 2.54pm, it had recovered to (dollar)775 billion, surpassing its pre-crash market capitalization.

Bitcoin began to fall again after 3 p.m., with investors fearing a double-dip.

It’s currently hovering around the $41,000 mark, with no clear indication of where it’ll go next.

The bounce is just the most recent example of the cryptocurrency market’s extreme volatility.

Last night, bitcoin fell after the Kazakh government turned off the lights and miners clashed.

Its current value is around (dollar)40,000, down from (dollar)69,000 in early November of last year.

Bitcoin’s trends, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, can have far-reaching consequences throughout the cryptosphere.

The coin has struggled amid economic uncertainty in the United States, with the Federal Reserve considering raising interest rates in March, which is earlier than expected.

The latest drop comes after a crypto crash at the beginning of December, shortly after Bitcoin reached a new high of (dollar)69,000 in November.

Bitcoin’s value has now plummeted by one-third.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that was invented in 2009 by an anonymous computer genius known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin is not printed or minted, unlike physical currencies such as the pound, dollar, or euro, which have physical notes and coins.

Bitcoin tokens, on the other hand, are a digital-only form of payment generated by a computer program.

Since its inception, its value has shifted dramatically.