Global markets have remained positive throughout the holiday season.

Global markets are still positive in the midst of the holiday season.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Despite concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus’s potential economic impact, global markets are showing strong seasonal trends.

According to analysts, the omicron variant’s impact on global equity markets has continued to affect asset prices.

Despite the fact that case numbers in many countries have risen to new highs, the market’s risk appetite has remained high due to patients’ decreasing need for intensive medical care.

China has implemented lockdowns in some of its cities to combat rising coronavirus cases as omicron thins airline crews, while US airlines have canceled some flights.