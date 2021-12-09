In the most recent insane NFT crypto splurge, a mystery Snoop Dogg megafan pays (dollar)450,000 to be the rapper’s VIRTUAL neighbor.

In the latest insane NFT crypto splurge, a mystery Snoop Dogg megafan spends (dollar)450,000 to be the rapper’s VIRTUAL neighbor.

Snoopverse, a interactive Metaverse created by the hip hop artist, is where the virtual land can be found.

The Sandbox – an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetizing online hangout spaces – was used to launch the online world.

‘Snoopites’ can create and control avatars just like they could in the SIMS.

Players can enjoy themselves by dressing up in designer clothes, driving luxury cars, and building homes while attending members-only parties at a digital replica of Snoop Dogg’s California home.

The Sandbox already owns land from electronic musician Deadmau5 as well as the intellectual property rights to popular TV shows like The Walking Dead, The Smurfs, and the Care Bears.

You’ll be able to attend the virtual celebrations as Snoop’s virtual neighbor.

Snoop Dogg was the first rapper to collaborate with The Sandbox on a virtual Metaverse.

Residents can also construct their own plots in Snoopverse, which can generate revenue when others visit.

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) are tradable, one-of-a-kind digital assets that have swept the internet this year, with some fetching millions of dollars.

Virtually any real item, such as artwork, music, collectibles, digital trading cards, movies, and video footage, can be used to create the items.

Snoop Dogg is one of many musicians who have invested in NFTs, with Grimes and Kings of Leon among those who have used the tokens to sell their music.

An NFT is a limited edition that can be bought and sold like any other asset, but it doesn’t have its own physical form.

According to DappRadar, the four most popular virtual land platforms — The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels, and Somnium Space — sold (dollar)100 million worth of virtual land in the form of NFTs in one week at the end of November.

Christie’s sold a piece of art for (dollar)69.3 million earlier this year that can only be viewed on a blockchain on a computer.

Beeple, a non-fungible token created by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, sold for a world record price in March.

“Everydays: The First 5000 Days” is an NFT, which is a collection of one-of-a-kind files that live on a blockchain and verify the ownership of a work of digital art.

Until a few months ago, Winkelmann had only ever sold a print for (dollar)100, when he began selling NFTs for around (dollar)67,00 each.

After that, he sold a collection of works for (dollar)3.5 million in…

