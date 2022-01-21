In the opening session of Friday, Turkish stocks were lower.

Turkey’s stock market opened lower on Friday.

The BIST 100 index has dropped over 6 points since its previous close.

On Friday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 2,008.05 points, down 6.16 points, or 0.31 percent, from its previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 47.77 billion liras ((dollar)3.55 billion, the BIST 100 index fell 1.36 percent to 2,014.21 points on Thursday.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate had risen to 13.4325 from 13.3570.

The eurolira exchange rate increased to 15.2261 from 15.1810, while the value of a British pound increased to 18.2575 liras from 18.2340.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was trading for around (dollar)86.94 per barrel.