In the period January-November, Turkish banks made a net profit of (dollar)5.8 billion.

According to the banking watchdog, total assets in the banking sector were up 46.2 percent year over year as of the end of November.

Turkey’s banking sector made a net profit of 75.3 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)5.8 billion) at the end of November, according to the country’s banking watchdog.

According to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA), the figure increased by 31.4 percent over the same period last year.

The sector’s total assets increased by 46.2 percent year on year to 8.95 trillion Turkish liras ($691.5 billion).

In the 11-month period, loans, the largest sub-category of assets, increased by 32% to 4.8 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)369.9 billion).

Deposits held at Turkish lenders totaled nearly 5.2 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)401.7 billion) by the end of November, up 50% year-on-year.

The banking sector’s regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio – the higher the better – was 17.79% as of the end of November, compared to 19.38% the year before.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans was 3.22 percent, down from 3.97 percent in November.

Turkey had 53 state-owned private foreign lenders as of the end of November, including deposit banks, participation banks, development banks, and investment banks.

With 11,130 branches in Turkey and abroad and 48,827 ATMs, the sector employed 201,747 people.