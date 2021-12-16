In the third quarter of this year, the GDP of the G20 countries increased significantly.

G20 GDP growth accelerates in the third quarter of the year.

According to the OECD, relatively strong growth reflects a rebound in India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the most recent data released on Tuesday, the G20 area’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.7 percent between the second and third quarters of 2021.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the figure was up from a moderate quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

“The relatively strong growth reflects a rebound in India, where GDP increased by 12.7 percent in Q3 after contracting by 11.6 percent in Q2, primarily due to fixed investment and private consumption,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia’s GDP increased by 5.8% in Q3 from 1.1 percent the previous quarter, surpassing its pre-pandemic level for the first time, and Turkey’s GDP increased by 2.7 percent from 1.5 percent the previous quarter.

According to the OECD, Canada’s growth recovered faster than expected (by 1.3 percent, up from minus 0.8 percent), and some European countries, such as Italy and France, made a significant contribution.

Several other G20 members, however, saw GDP growth slow, including China, where the quarterly figure fell to 0.2 percent from 1.2 percent, and South Korea, where it fell to 0.3 percent from 0.8 percent.