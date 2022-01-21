In the third quarter, the EU government debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 90.1%.

In Q3, the EU government debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 90.1 percent.

According to Eurostat data, the countries with the highest ratio increases were Spain, Hungary, and Malta.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the EU’s statistical agency, the government debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 90.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021, up from 89.2 percent in the same period of 2020.

Eurostat reported that at the end of the third quarter, 15 countries had increased their debt-to-GDP ratios, while 12 had decreased theirs.

With 7.8 percentage points, Spain led the way, followed by Hungary (6.5 points), Malta (5.7 points), Austria (5.6 points), and Romania (5.5 points), with the Greek Cypriot administration (minus 6.4 points), Ireland (minus 3.6 points), the Netherlands (minus 2.5 points), Denmark (minus 2.4 points), Croatia (minus 2.3 points), and Sweden (minus 2.2 points) experiencing the steepest drops.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of 2021, the EU’s seasonally adjusted general government deficit-to-GDP ratio was 3.7 percent.

“Significant reductions in deficits were observed compared to the second quarter of 2021,” Eurostat said, “but deficits remained at a high level compared to the pre-pandemic period.”