In the third quarter, the Eurozone’s GDP increased by 3.9 percent year on year.

In the third quarter, GDP in the Eurozone increased by 3.9 percent year on year.

The figure exceeds the consensus forecast of 3.7 percent, while the quarter-on-quarter growth rate for July-September is 2.2 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Eurozone GDP increased 3.9 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2021, beating a flash estimate of 3.7 percent, according to Eurostat.

In comparison to the same period last year, the EU’s GDP increased by 4.1% in July-September.

The eurozone, also known as the EA19, is made up of 19 member states that use the euro as their common currency, while the EU27 refers to the bloc’s entire membership.

The figure for the euro area and the EU27 on a quarterly basis was in line with the flash estimate.

“Seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter,” according to a Eurostat statement.

Austria had the highest economic growth rate of 3.8 percent, followed by France ((plus)3.0) and Portugal ((plus)2.9 percent), with Romania and Slovakia ((plus)0.4 percent) having the lowest.