In the wake of the Omicron surge, a petition for a fourth stimulus check has surpassed three million signatures.

As calls grow for Congress to approve payments amid the Omicron surge, a petition for a fourth stimulus check has surpassed three million signatures.

The alert comes amid a nationwide outbreak of the CovidOmicron variant, which has seen case numbers skyrocket in recent weeks.

As of 4 p.m. on January 8, 2022, the petition “(dollar)2000month to every American (hashtag)moneyforthepeople (hashtag)covid19” had received 3,001,617 signatures.

The current goal is to collect 4,500,000 signatures.

As long as the pandemic continues, the petition asks Congress to approve payments of $2,000 per adult and $1,000 per child.

The petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, in 2020.

“I’m calling on Congress to immediately support families with a (dollar)2,000 payment for adults and a (dollar)1,000 payment for children, and to continue regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” the petition says.

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers working fewer hours will find it difficult to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

“In order to keep our heads above water, we require immediate checks and recurring payments.”

The petition continues, “Congress must ensure that we will not be financially ruined as a result of our efforts to keep the country healthy.”

“Our country is still deeply struggling,” Bonin writes in an update to the petition’s description.

Many Americans have yet to benefit from the recovery; the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated to be over 20%, and many people still owe money for utilities, rent, and child care from the previous year.

“These are all reasons why checks should be targeted to people who are still in need, and Congress should learn from the mistakes of the past year.”

“It took Congress nine months to send a second stimulus check, and only seconds to spend it.

Congress should make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met in the future.

“There will be no more waiting for our government to send the assistance we require.

Sign up to be a part of our campaign to get people recurring checks.”

It was reported earlier this week that lawmakers are considering another round of stimulus checks, but this time to protect businesses.

As Covid continues to affect businesses across the country, about (dollar)68 billion could be used to help protect the economy.

According to reports, both Democratic and Republican congresspeople took part in the initial talks.

Individuals, on the other hand, are unlikely to receive this assistance.