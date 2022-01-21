In the year 2021, Turkiye expects to receive 191,800 trademark applications.

In the year 2021, Turkiye will receive 191,800 trademark applications.

Last year, TurkPatent received nearly 17,566 patent applications.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Friday, Turkey’s Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 191,779 trademark applications in 2021.

The TurkPatent data revealed that more than 176,493 of them were domestic trademark applications.

In 2021, the number of trademark applications rose by 12.4% year over year.

Last year, the office received 17,566 patent applications, a 6.1 percent decrease from the previous year.

Between January and December, there were a total of 4,490 utility models and 40,225 design applications.

According to the data, domestic models accounted for 98.4% of utility models and 88.3% of design applications.