In the year 2021, Turkiye’s exports to Germany reached a new high.

In 2021, Turkiye’s exports to Germany reached an all-time high.

Turkiye’s exports to Germany in 2021 were led by automotive, followed by apparel, metals, and electronics.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to figures released Tuesday, Turkiye set a new record for exports to Germany, the country’s top export destination.

Turkey’s exports to Germany totaled (dollar)17.7 billion in 2021, up 22.9 percent from 2020, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).

Automobiles, apparel, iron and non-iron metals, electronics, and chemical products were the top export sectors to Germany.

The United Kingdom came in second with (dollar)13.23 billion (up 26.3%), and the United States came in third with (dollar)12.84 billion (up 45%).

Italy ((dollar)10.66 billion) and Spain ((dollar)9.24 billion) rounded out the top five, with Iraq, France, the Netherlands, Israel, and Russia rounding out the top ten.

In 2021, the country’s total exports were (dollar)225.4 billion, up 32.9 percent year on year.

Gokhan Ergocun wrote the article and contributed to it.