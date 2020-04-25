“In this crisis there has been bad luck and bad government”

Luis Garicano (Valladolid, 1967), economist, spokesperson for Cs in Europe and economic vice-president of the liberal group in the Eurochamber, proposed an answer to the crisis earlier this month: that the EC formalize a perpetual debt issue, to pay with its new own resources of possible taxes at the European level, and that it reached the countries in the form of investments, not loans. The government of Pedro Sánchez, whose delay in this crisis is criticized by Garicano, assumed a good part of it, but presented it without the “ant work” necessary to build consensus. Spain and Europe are at stake in this crisis, he says, and now it is up to the government to demonstrate “competence and unity”.

-There will be a recovery fund but it is not yet known how …

Yes, on Thursday only an agreement of principle was announced for the creation of a fund, but I think it is positive because it opens the door to a possibility that three weeks ago was closed. Most significantly, Germany has clearly stated that it is ready to invest more.

-But much remains to be done and the devil is in the details …

– It is true, we still do not know how it is going to be financed, nor what type of financing the countries are going to put in, nor if it is going to be debt or investment. But the idea that there is an agreement for a reconstruction plan that allows investments to get out of the crisis was not on the table and now it is. It is a very important step forward.

Spain’s proposal has not been picked up. Is the government out of this negotiation?

-The truth is that the statement does not say anything about it and we will see if these ideas are finally collected, even if in an intermediate way. It seems clear that the government, before taking out the paper, should have made a round of contacts with its partners. In fact, this is what Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the European Liberals, and I have been doing since the beginning of April. That Spain makes proposals is positive, although the truth is that in this crisis, its economic decisions have not been characterized by anticipation.

-Does this imply a resignation from Eurobonds?

-Eurobonds are a taboo for Germany and the Netherlands. But they would also require giving up a lot of fiscal autonomy. I very much doubt that Sánchez and Iglesias want common fiscal decisions, because they would prevent many of their occurrences.

– Are you worried about financing?

-Not in the short term. The problem will come when we end the crisis with an immense debt, which will be added to the demographic, to the payment of pensions. We need a large part of the debt to get out of the budget. And hence this proposal.

-Is there a risk that Europe will split between north and south?

– Two factors intervene here: bad luck and bad government. We have again touched the same two countries, Italy and Spain, the strongest weight of the crisis. There are things that are unlucky, without a doubt, such as greater dependence on tourism. But there is also mismanagement. And this again divides Europe between north and south. It is very unfortunate. Recently I was talking to an Italian teacher, Luigi Zingales, very concerned about this issue. He fears that Italy may eventually pull out, ally with China and abandon the euro if it is heading into a recession with a very serious debt problem.

– Do the figures of the pandemic weigh on Spain in the negotiations?

-Sincerely the question of why Spain and Italy are once again the ones that seem to be handling this crisis worse is heard. Unfortunately it does have a weight.

-How do you value this management?

-The Government has lagged behind the demands made by the disease. And I think he has not done the most important thing, which is to seek unity. If they had avoided absurd confrontations, Spain would be in a better place today. Now you have to demonstrate competence and unity.

– Cs has criticized the Government’s response to SMEs and the self-employed …

-The self-employed and SMEs are the backbone of the economy and the greatest risk of this crisis is that they will sink. You have to do everything you can to get them ahead and in the government it has sometimes seemed that there was an ideological mistrust towards them. .