In this state, new bonus (dollar)5,200 stimulus checks for families have been proposed for 2022 – do you qualify?

THE Navajo council has decided to send checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child, totaling $5,200 for a family of two adults and two children.

On December 29, President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation passed a bill that will provide over 345,000 hardship checks to tribe members.

The money comes from the Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF), which total $557 million.

In the past, Nez has approved multiple rounds of relief checks using federal relief funds.

“It’s been over eight months since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, and our Navajo people shouldn’t have to wait another day to find out how their government will help them cope with grief, mental health issues, and financial hardship,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

“A second round of hardship assistance payments of (dollar)2,000 per adult and (dollar)600 per child will enable our relatives to stock up on essential winter supplies like gasoline, firewood, and food right away.”

The tribe’s lawmaking body voted 18-2 on Wednesday during a special session.

It will use some of the $2.1 billion in funding provided by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

In the first round of the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program, around 7,500 checks had not been claimed, according to Nez in a press release.

The program was created to assist tribal members who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unclaimed checks could be the result of a mailing address change or error, an incomplete application, or other issues,” Nez explained.

“All CARES Act dollars must be spent or obligated by the end of the calendar year, in accordance with federal requirements,” he stated in December.

The second round of payments does not require people to reapply.

Any future payments will be made in accordance with the financial process that the Controller’s Office has previously approved.

