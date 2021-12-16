A European bank has offered a loan and a grant for green buses in Turkey.

A European bank has provided a loan and a grant for green buses in Turkey.

A European bank has extended a loan and provided a grant to a Turkish company for the purchase of green buses.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide new funding for 100 green buses in southern Turkey.

Turkey’s ANKARA

On Thursday, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it would increase funding for public transportation in Mersin, Turkey.

According to a statement from the bank, “the Bank is extending a €15 million ((dollar)17 million) 10-year loan, which is accompanied by a €7 million grant from its Shareholder Special Fund.”

The city will purchase 30 accordion-style and 70 solo modern CNG buses to improve fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, reduce vehicle breakdowns, and reduce the system’s carbon footprint.

“By providing better, safer public transportation and cleaner air in the city, this investment will have a direct impact on people’s lives,” Arvid Tuerkner, managing director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Turkey, said.

Vahap Secer, the mayor of Mersin Metropolitan Municipality, expressed his joy at the prospect of working with the EBRD on this project.

He stated, “It is our responsibility to combat global warming and climate change, which has a significant impact on the world’s future.”