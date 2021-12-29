In two days, the final December surprise stimulus checks will be mailed – find out if you’ll be receiving a (dollar)1,000 payment.

In two days, the final December surprise stimulus checks will be mailed – find out if you’ll receive a (dollar)1,000 payment.

The money will be distributed to eligible Americans as part of Connecticut’s Back to Work program.

Starting on May 30, 2021, Governor Ned Lamont will announce the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks and will run until December 31, 2021.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now returning to work and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in covering the costs of essentials such as childcare as they return to work.”

This is the newest tool in our arsenal for maximizing our state’s pandemic recovery.”

A person must complete and submit the Back to Work CT program application electronically to be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment; no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify their employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as additional information about the program.

A person must meet the following requirements to be eligible for CT’s Back to Work program:

Families who were not given the full stimulus amount they were eligible for earlier this year are now receiving surprise plus-up payments.

If the IRS looked at a family’s 2019 tax return when determining if they were eligible for the third round of stimulus checks in the spring of 2021, they may be eligible for a plus-up payment.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our stimulus checks live blog…

If you made less money or added a dependent on your 2020 tax return, you may be eligible for the plus-up payments.

A married couple filing jointly who earned more than the maximum amount for the third stimulus check in 2019 ((dollar)160,000 per year), but saw their income drop to (dollar)150,000 in 2020, may be eligible for a plus-up payment.

The deadline is rapidly approaching if you have not yet received the additional funds.

If you haven’t filed your 2020 tax return yet but believe you are eligible for the plus-up payment, you should do so by December 17.

The IRS has set a December 31 deadline for plus-up payments, and tax returns usually take two weeks to process.

Plus-up payments were made in addition to the previous stimulus payments.

