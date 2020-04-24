India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.38%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 1.38% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index climbed 1.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS: ), which rose 8.31% or 95.75 points to trade at 1247.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS: ) added 5.52% or 97.60 points to end at 1867.10 and Infosys Ltd (NS: ) was up 5.16% or 33.15 points to 675.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yes Bank Ltd (NS: ), which fell 4.39% or 1.30 points to trade at 28.30 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS: ) declined 3.73% or 35.50 points to end at 915.90 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS: ) was down 2.73% or 65.15 points to 2321.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO: ) which rose 8.59% to 1249.85, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO: ) which was up 5.97% to settle at 1876.90 and Infosys Ltd (BO: ) which gained 5.16% to close at 675.20.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO: ) which was down 3.75% to 916.45 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO: ) which lost 2.97% to settle at 2315.85 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO: ) which was down 2.37% to 158.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 958 to 561 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1389 rose and 911 declined, while 166 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 8.39% to 39.2300 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.58% or 10.15 to $1748.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 10.45% or 1.44 to hit $15.22 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 6.68% or 1.36 to trade at $21.73 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.31% to 76.160, while EUR/INR fell 0.84% to 81.9865.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 100.808.