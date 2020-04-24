India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.38%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the IT, Technology and Banking sectors led shares higher.
At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.38% to hit a new 1-month high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 1.54%.
The best performers of the session on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:KTKM), which rose 8.31% or 95.75 points to trade at 1247.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:TCS) added 5.52% or 97.60 points to end at 1867.10 and Infosys Ltd (NS:INFY) was up 5.16% or 33.15 points to 675.00 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Yes Bank Ltd (NS:YESB), which fell 4.39% or 1.30 points to trade at 28.30 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:TITN) declined 3.73% or 35.50 points to end at 915.90 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:HLL) was down 2.73% or 65.15 points to 2321.00.
The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:KTKM) which rose 8.59% to 1249.85, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:TCS) which was up 5.97% to settle at 1876.90 and Infosys Ltd (BO:INFY) which gained 5.16% to close at 675.20.
The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:TITN) which was down 3.75% to 916.45 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:HLL) which lost 2.97% to settle at 2315.85 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:PGRD) which was down 2.37% to 158.40 at the close.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 958 to 561 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1389 rose and 911 declined, while 166 ended unchanged.
The India VIX, which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 8.39% to 39.2300 a new 1-month low.
Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.58% or 10.15 to $1748.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 10.45% or 1.44 to hit $15.22 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 6.68% or 1.36 to trade at $21.73 a barrel.
USD/INR was down 0.31% to 76.160, while EUR/INR fell 0.84% to 81.9865.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 100.808.
