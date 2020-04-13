India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.30%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Real Estate, Consumer Durables and Auto sectors led shares lower.
At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 1.30%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index fell 1.51%.
The best performers of the session on the Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:LART), which rose 6.35% or 51.60 points to trade at 864.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:HALC) added 6.00% or 6.45 points to end at 114.00 and Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:BRTI) was up 4.46% or 21.80 points to 510.50 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:BJFN), which fell 10.26% or 261.85 points to trade at 2290.00 at the close. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (NS:ZEE) declined 8.44% or 12.65 points to end at 137.20 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:BJFS) was down 6.85% or 330.25 points to 4490.00.
The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:LART) which rose 6.57% to 865.70, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:BRTI) which was up 4.64% to settle at 511.75 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:INBK) which gained 3.76% to close at 410.30.
The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:BJFN) which was down 10.27% to 2288.50 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:MAHM) which lost 4.80% to settle at 362.90 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:TITN) which was down 4.73% to 967.35 at the close.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 779 to 755 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1146 rose and 1119 declined, while 199 ended unchanged.
Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:BJFS) fell to 52-week lows; falling 6.85% or 330.25 to 4490.00.
The India VIX, which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.44% to 51.4575.
Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.51% or 9.00 to $1743.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.23% or 0.28 to hit $23.04 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.13% or 0.04 to trade at $31.52 a barrel.
USD/INR was up 0.50% to 76.249, while EUR/INR rose 0.27% to 83.2450.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 99.490.