India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.30%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 1.30%, while the index fell 1.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS: ), which rose 6.35% or 51.60 points to trade at 864.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS: ) added 6.00% or 6.45 points to end at 114.00 and Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS: ) was up 4.46% or 21.80 points to 510.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS: ), which fell 10.26% or 261.85 points to trade at 2290.00 at the close. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (NS: ) declined 8.44% or 12.65 points to end at 137.20 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS: ) was down 6.85% or 330.25 points to 4490.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO: ) which rose 6.57% to 865.70, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO: ) which was up 4.64% to settle at 511.75 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO: ) which gained 3.76% to close at 410.30.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO: ) which was down 10.27% to 2288.50 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO: ) which lost 4.80% to settle at 362.90 and Titan Company Ltd (BO: ) which was down 4.73% to 967.35 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 779 to 755 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1146 rose and 1119 declined, while 199 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS: ) fell to 52-week lows; falling 6.85% or 330.25 to 4490.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.44% to 51.4575.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.51% or 9.00 to $1743.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.23% or 0.28 to hit $23.04 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.13% or 0.04 to trade at $31.52 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.50% to 76.249, while EUR/INR rose 0.27% to 83.2450.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 99.490.