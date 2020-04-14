Indian PM extends lockdown to May 3 as coronavirus situations go across 10,000

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday prolonged a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus instances crossed 10,000 in spite of a three-week closure.

Modi, in an address on nationwide television on the globe’s greatest closure, stated the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading out to repairs of the country.

“Till May 3, every Indian will certainly have to remain in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from infecting other areas,” he said.

Modi spoke as the variety of individuals contaminated with coronavirus reached 10,363, according to government information on Tuesday, of whom 339 have actually passed away.