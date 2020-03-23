Indian stocks, rupee convulse as a nation head for lockdown

(Bloomberg) – Indian assets had a difficult start to the week when stocks fell again after a system-wide standstill and the rupee fell to a new low after the authorities ordered a blockade across much of Asia’s third largest economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices both fell 11% from 11:18 p.m. in Mumbai. Ads must drop 15% from yesterday’s closing price to trigger another trade stop after a 10% decline triggered a circuit breaker within minutes of the bell opening. The currency fell 1.1% after hitting a new low of 76.1550.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state imposed an almost complete ban on the weekend as the cases of coronavirus increased. This is likely to worsen an economy that is already slowing to an 11-year low. The central bank, which is slated to decide rates on April 3, injects both rupee and dollar liquidity and has committed to do more to ensure the smooth functioning of the financial markets.

“I don’t see any relief as the Covid-19 gets a grip on India and the economy, like most of its Asian counterparts, continues to plunge,” said Prakash Sakpal, economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore. The rupee could drop to $ 78 a dollar in the coming months, he said.

“The RBI still has to react with interest rate cuts. Regardless of whether it is cut or not, the depreciation of the rupee is likely to continue unabated. “

READ: RBI “Heavy Hand” is called to cool yields on record drain in India

The central bank announced measures to increase liquidity last week, but was reluctant to follow global competitors with a rate cut. The Indian government is considering offering smaller companies easier terms for loan repayments and tax breaks, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foreigners dumped $ 12.5 billion of Indian stocks and bonds earlier this month, as bleak warnings of the pandemic’s impact on the global economy accelerated the rush for the U.S. dollar.

The market regulator tightened margin requirements on Friday night and limited exposure to equity derivatives. The measures, which will remain in effect for a month, aim to prevent traders from aggressively building short positions when volatility in national stocks has risen to the level most recently seen after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Sensex was the biggest weekly decline since October 2008 last week. Exchanges and banks are open despite the financial capital Mumbai being closed.

