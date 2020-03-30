Indignation in Germany against Adidas and HM who stop paying their rents

An Adidas store in Berlin, March 29, 2020. – AFP

Adidas and H&M groups sparked outrage in

Germany. On Sunday, they announced plans to stop paying rent on stores forced to close due to the coronavirus epidemic. German sports equipment maker Adidas, which made a net profit of nearly two billion euros in 2019, was hit hard by the collapse in sales in

China and massive store closings.

“It’s irritating that big companies just announce the end of rent payments,” Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz told the daily Bild. German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer admitted he was “disappointed with Adidas”. And German MEP Katarina Barley tweeted that she bought her latest pair of Adidas sports shoes.

Show “understanding”

Adidas responded with the voice of its CEO, Kasper Rorsted, who said in the Monday edition of the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the majority of the owners of the Adidas stores in Germany were “large real estate and insurance companies”, who “mainly showed understanding” in the face of the rental freeze. Adidas will continue to pay small private owners, he promised.

Swedish clothing giant H & M has also announced that it will not pay rent for its 460 closed stores in Germany either, adding that it had informed the owners and hoped to find “a mutually acceptable solution »Soon.

Government presented bailout

The announcements come as the German government unveiled a major bailout plan to protect businesses and jobs from the pandemic. This plan includes a provision that temporarily protects tenants from the risk of being evicted from their home or business if they experience financial difficulties.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht has warned business leaders not to take advantage of it. “It is indecent and unacceptable for financially strong companies to stop paying their rents,” she said on Saturday.

Other German media have reported that electronics retailers Saturn and MediaMarkt as well as one of Adidas’ rivals Puma are also planning to stop paying their rents for the time being.