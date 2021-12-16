Inequalities in global income and wealth have been increasing since the 1980s, according to a new study.

According to the World Inequality Report, private wealth has increased while governments have become poorer.

According to the Paris-based World Inequality Lab’s latest report, income and wealth inequalities have been rising nearly everywhere since the 1980s.

The World Inequality Report 2022, which was released on Tuesday, revealed some interesting findings about global income and wealth disparities.

According to the report, the richest 10% of the global population earns 52% of global income, while the poorest half earns 8%.

These averages hide significant differences between and within countries.

According to the findings, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the world’s most unequal, while Europe has the lowest levels of inequality.

Possessing wealth

According to the report, the poorest half of the world’s population owns only 2% of the global wealth.

In comparison, the richest ten percent of the world’s population owns 76 percent of the world’s wealth.

The poorest half of the population owns an average of (dollar)4,100 per adult, while the richest 10% own (dollar)771,300.

While inequality has risen within most countries in recent decades, global inequalities have decreased.

The disparity between the richest 10% of countries’ average incomes and the poorest 50% of countries’ average incomes has narrowed from around 50 to just under 40 times.

Within countries, however, inequalities grew dramatically.

The disparity between the average incomes of the top 10% and the bottom 50% of people in a country has nearly doubled, from 8.5 to 15 times.

The world remains particularly unequal today, despite economic catch-up and strong growth in emerging countries, according to the report.

The rise of personal wealth

Emerging economies such as China, Russia, and India have experienced a surge in private wealth.

After transitioning away from communism or a highly regulated economic system, China and India experienced faster increases in personal wealth, according to the report.

In recent decades, China has experienced the greatest increase in personal wealth.

In India, personal wealth increased by 560 percent between 1980 and 2020, a remarkable increase.

Nations with wealthier governments have poorer governments.

Countries have become remarkably more prosperous over the last four decades, while their governments have become significantly poorer, according to the report.

The percentage of wealth held by public actors is almost nil.

