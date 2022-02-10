Inflation forecasts for the Eurozone have been raised, but economic growth is expected to slow.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the European Commission on Thursday, the inflation forecast for the Eurozone has been raised, while economic growth is expected to slow.

Inflation in the euro zone is expected to rise from 2.6 percent in 2021 to 3.5 percent in 2022, before falling to 1.7 percent in 2023, according to the European Commission.

Inflation in the EU was estimated to be 2.9 percent last year, 3.9 percent this year, and 1.9 percent next year.

“Following a record rate of 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, inflation in the euro area is expected to peak at 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and remain above 3 percent until the third quarter of the year,” according to the statement.

“As supply constraints and high energy prices ease, inflation is expected to fall to 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, before falling below the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target throughout 2023,” the report said.

GDP growth in the euro area is expected to reach 4% in 2022, before slowing to 2.7 percent in 2023, according to projections.

In 2022, the EU economy is expected to grow by 4%, and 2.8 percent in 2023.