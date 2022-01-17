Inflation, higher minimum wages, and tax increases are putting pressure on UK manufacturers’ pay.

Manufacturers in the United Kingdom have offered higher pay packages to employees, but many are delaying settlements as they monitor rapidly rising inflation and prepare for higher minimum wages and tax increases.

The Bank of England has warned that inflation could hit 30-year highs in the coming months, making manufacturers wary.

Only 2% of companies in a recent survey have frozen pay this year, down from around a third a year ago, according to industry group Make UK.

When it comes to actual pay raises, however, the amounts on offer vary greatly.

The majority of pay raises were between 2% and 3%, well below the rate of inflation, but some went as high as 14% in some cases.

Around 45 percent of businesses said they hadn’t reached a pay agreement yet, up from around 30 percent this time last year.

The Bank of England (BoE) is keeping an eye on the impact of rising inflation on pay deals, which it fears will lead to longer-term inflationary pressures, according to Make UK.

In April, when higher social security contributions are due to take effect, the Bank of England believes inflation will hit a 30-year high of 6%.

Experts and economists agree that inflation will likely rise by April, but that it will also likely remain around 5.1 percent.

Made UK’s director of policy, Verity Davidge, said the outlook for pay among manufacturers contrasted sharply with a year ago, when many companies froze or postponed contracts as the country returned to lockdown due to the pandemic.

“Some companies felt compelled to reward their employees, while others sought to attract and retain key talent,” she explained.

“As a result, the picture for manufacturers reaching pay agreements this year is far more complicated.”

Last week, Make UK and PwC released a Senior Executive survey that found that three quarters of companies expect manufacturing conditions to improve by 2022, but that increased input costs, access to skills, and the outcome of Brexit could stymie progress.

In addition, a third of companies said they were looking to bring production back to the United Kingdom, while a similar number said they were planning to replace overseas suppliers with UK suppliers.

