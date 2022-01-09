Inflation in the Eurozone reaches a new high in December.

Inflation in the Eurozone hit a new high in December.

According to a flash estimate of preliminary Eurostat data released on Friday, annual euro area inflation is expected to hit 5% in December, the highest level ever recorded.

According to the estimate from the European Union’s statistics agency, the figure was up from 4.9percent in November, exceeding market expectations of 4.7percent.

Last month, energy was expected to have the highest annual rate of 26.0 percent, down from 27.5 percent in November.

Following that are food, alcohol, and tobacco, which had 3.2 percent inflation in December, non-energy industrial goods, which had 2.9 percent inflation, and services, which had 2.4 percent inflation.