Inflation in the OECD area has reached its highest level in 25 years.

In the 12 months leading up to November 2021, the figure jumps to 5.8%, up from 5.2 percent in October.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In November 2021, annual inflation in the OECD area reached 5.8%, the highest level since May 1996.

According to data released by the OECD on Tuesday, the figure was 5.2 percent in October and 1.2 percent in November 2020.

The increase was primarily due to rising energy prices, which increased by 27.7% in the OECD region in the year to November, the highest level since June 1980.

Inflation in food prices also increased sharply in November, rising to 5.5 percent from 4.6 percent in October.

“Year-on-year inflation in the United States climbed from 6.2 percent in October to 6.8 percent in November, the highest rate since June 1982,” it added.

Inflation in the euro area rose to 4.9 percent in November, up from 4.1 percent in October and minus 0.3 percent a year earlier, but it remained lower than the OECD average.

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD, excluding food and energy, increased to 3.8 percent in November, up from 3.5 percent in October.