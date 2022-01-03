Inflation in Turkiye is 36.08 percent on an annual basis.

The annual inflation rate in Turkiye is 36.08 percent.

TurkStat reports a 13.58 percent increase in the consumer price index on a monthly basis.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye’s consumer prices rose 36.08 percent annually in 2021, exceeding expectations, according to the country’s statistical authority.

According to TurkStat, the figure increased from 21.31 percent in November.

Inflation increased by 13.58 percent on a monthly basis, compared to 3.51 percent in November.

According to a survey conducted by the Anadolu Agency last week, a group of 21 economists forecasted a consumer price increase of 30.05 percent on an annual basis in December 2021.

According to the survey, economists predicted that monthly inflation would average 8.54 percent in December.

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s Central Bank maintained the medium-term inflation target of 5% in its Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy for 2022, saying the monetary policy will be designed to gradually reach this target.